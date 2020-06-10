TAMPA - Sylvia Ann Biddle Schneberger, 84, a former resident of DeLand, died May 30, 2020, peacefully in her sleep from breast cancer. Funeral services with military honors took place June 8.

The Biddle family adopted Sylvia when she was very little, and shared their love with her and gave her a great life.

Sylvia loved drama, clubs and dancing, and was known in the area as a singer. She came in second to Dottie West in a singing competition in 1951. Later, she sang for Tex Beneke when he was bandleader for the Glenn Miller Band.

Sylvia was voted Most Talented Girl in 1954 in her senior yearbook at McMinnville Central High School.

She attended the University of Tennessee before entering the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Even though she saw no combat, she learned to skydive in basic training and skydived again when she was 67 years old.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, whom she met in the U.S. Air Force. She is survived by children Mark (Melodie), David (Tara) and Peggy (Scott); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and other family members and dear friends.

She had a beautiful spirit that transferred into her hundreds of beautiful paintings that we all treasure. She believed the world around us should be painted and cherished.

Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lankford is in charge.



