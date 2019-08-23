|
Teresa Marie Morris Champeon, 61, passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2019, at home, in the presence of her family. A celebration-of-life gathering will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at her daughter's home in Deltona.
Mrs. Champeon was born Aug. 13, 1958, in St. Petersburg, to Carl Morris and Ruby Dennis.
She was a true Southern girl and a Florida native.
Teresa's life revolved around her children, grandchildren, husband, family and friends.
Ever since she was a little girl, her passion was always caring for animals. She never let that passion disappear, as she was able to provide a loving home to several rescued animals throughout the years.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers and sister, Wayne Morris, Michael Lettau and Carolyn Cox. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thayne Champeon; her children, Amanda Kesby (Joseph Rathel), Antonio (Kristy) Champeon and Vanessa (Steven) Lamay, all of Deltona, and Rosa (Eric) Navarro of Osteen; her siblings, Robert Morris of Orange City and James Lettau of Lake Helen; her grandchildren, Stephanie Kesby, Shane Kesby, Sara Kesby, Eric Navarro, Erica Navarro, Michael Navarro, Jacob Navarro, Dylan Navarro, Audrey Champeon, Madison Lamay and Austin Lamay; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 23 to Sept. 7, 2019