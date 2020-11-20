DELAND - Theola Renshaw, 62, died Aug. 22, 2020, in Daytona Beach. A private family graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Boyds Creek Cemetery in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Theola was born Nov. 11, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Carroll and Christine Renshaw.

Growing up in Missouri and Illinois, she was a graduate of Illinois Central College.

Theola spent most of her adult life living in Sevierville.

She had numerous jobs, including working at The University of Tennessee, the Tennessee School for the Deaf, and Dollywood.

She was also a deaf interpreter for Dollywood, Dixie Stampede, her local church and other venues.

Theola loved helping people and was generous toward others.

As a resident of Good Samaritan Lutheran Retirement Center in DeLand, she and her beloved dog, Tubby, were a friend to many.

She also loved First Baptist Church of DeLand, her Sunday-school class, and being involved in many ministry projects.

Survivors include her brothers, Wheeler Renshaw and his wife, Coreen, of Tyler, Texas, and Cecil Renshaw and his wife, Barbara, of Springfield, Illinois; nieces and nephews Kennedy, Stephanie, Whitney, Brian and his wife, Jennifer, Brittany and her husband, Ryan, and Bradley and his wife, Jill; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Seymour, Tennessee, or to First Baptist Church of DeLand. Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour is in charge.



