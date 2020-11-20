1/1
Theola Renshaw
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAND - Theola Renshaw, 62, died Aug. 22, 2020, in Daytona Beach. A private family graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Boyds Creek Cemetery in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Theola was born Nov. 11, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Carroll and Christine Renshaw.
Growing up in Missouri and Illinois, she was a graduate of Illinois Central College.
Theola spent most of her adult life living in Sevierville.
She had numerous jobs, including working at The University of Tennessee, the Tennessee School for the Deaf, and Dollywood.
She was also a deaf interpreter for Dollywood, Dixie Stampede, her local church and other venues.
Theola loved helping people and was generous toward others.
As a resident of Good Samaritan Lutheran Retirement Center in DeLand, she and her beloved dog, Tubby, were a friend to many.
She also loved First Baptist Church of DeLand, her Sunday-school class, and being involved in many ministry projects.
Survivors include her brothers, Wheeler Renshaw and his wife, Coreen, of Tyler, Texas, and Cecil Renshaw and his wife, Barbara, of Springfield, Illinois; nieces and nephews Kennedy, Stephanie, Whitney, Brian and his wife, Jennifer, Brittany and her husband, Ryan, and Bradley and his wife, Jill; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Seymour, Tennessee, or to First Baptist Church of DeLand. Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Boyds Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved