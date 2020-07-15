1/1
Theresa F. Quinn
Theresa F. Quinn, 92, passed away June 30, 2020, joining her husband, John C. Quinn, who preceded her in death in February 1991. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary.
Theresa is survived by her four children, John Jr., Richard, David and Martin; her sister, Barbara; brother-in-law Paul; daughter-in-law Suzanne; stepgrandchildren Suzanne and Michael; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 15 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
