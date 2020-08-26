CRESCENT CITY - Thomas Eugene "Gene" Byrd Jr., 93, passed away Aug. 20, 2020, at Lakewood Nursing Center. Services will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Byrd was born May 27, 1927, in Seville, to Thomas Eugene Byrd and Annie Lee Mew Byrd.
He served as an EM3 with the U.S. Navy Seabees during World War II, in campaigns on Tinian Island and Okinawa. He was awarded a Combat Action Ribbon and Battle Star.
Mr. Byrd was a licensed ham-radio operator K4GSM, and mentored several local young boys, who went on to get their ham license as well.
He worked as an insurance salesman and house painter, until he became a Standard Oil agent/jobber until his retirement.
During the 1960s, Mr. Byrd volunteered with the Crescent City Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief engineer.
He was also a 55-year past master of the Masonic Lodge.
Gene was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.
After retirement, he enjoyed restoring Volkswagen Beetles and dune buggies.
Gene was not one to sit idle, and was always learning new things. He always said his knowledge was from the book of hard knocks.
He also had his pilot's license, and could often be seen in the area flying his J-3 Piper Cub. If he saw someone he knew, he would stall his engine to yell Hello!
Gene wrote computer programs that he used in his Chevron jobber business.
In his later years, he enjoyed buying used computers, repairing and reselling them.
He made many friends on Facebook throughout the country, connecting with thousands of people. He reconnected with individuals who grew up in the area and made new friends as well. He posted daily, and all enjoyed his anecdotes and sense of humor.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Jean Coward Byrd, and his sister, Grace Byrd Hendrix. He is survived by his children, Ronald Eugene Byrd (Gail), Ronda Ann Miller (Joe) and Thomas Lee Byrd; grandchildren Eric Miller, Leslie Miller, Melissa Byrd and Justine Byrd; and great-grandchildren Ethan Miller, Kelsey Miller, and Ava, Lucas and Sarah Zeccardi.
At the family's request, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home in Crescent City is in charge.