Thomas Jefferson "Tom" Rhoades
1949 - 2020
PIERSON- Thomas Jefferson "Tom" Rhoades, 71, died Oct. 9, 2020. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A celebration of his life will be at noon Friday, Oct. 16, at Emporia Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.
Tom attended T. DeWitt Taylor High School.
He retired from Growers Supply in Pierson and established Tom's Small Engine Repair.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 13 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Emporia Baptist Church
