PIERSON- Thomas Jefferson "Tom" Rhoades, 71, died Oct. 9, 2020. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A celebration of his life will be at noon Friday, Oct. 16, at Emporia Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.

Tom attended T. DeWitt Taylor High School.

He retired from Growers Supply in Pierson and established Tom's Small Engine Repair.

