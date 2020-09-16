1/1
Thomas Sylvia Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Sylvia Sr., 91, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life service to honor Tom is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave. in Ormond Beach. Please greet the family in the lobby prior to the service, and take a moment to write a memory of Tom Sr. for the family to enjoy. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed. There will be no reception at the close of the service.
Born Jan. 28, 1929, in DeLand, Tom was one of nine children born to Anthony B. Sylvia and Margaret L. Sylvia.
During high school and after graduation, Tom worked at Sixma's Dairy until he was drafted into the Army.
He served overseas in Turkey, Ethiopia, Korea and Vietnam, as well as stateside in Georgia and Maryland.
Tom retired from the Army as command sergeant major in 1973, after serving 22 years.
He worked at Sherwood Medical Industries until 1991.
Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and grandparenting until his health failed.
He was a kind and generous man, whose dry wit often caused infectious laughter.
Tom was a baptized believer, a member of Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, and the host of a Bible study in his home.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancianne; five children, Tony, Teresa, Tim (Alison), Tom Jr. (Ronda), and Tina Embree (Darren); 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, William A. Sylvia of DeLand; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to VITAS Hospice are appreciated. Lankford is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 16 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved