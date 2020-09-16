Thomas Sylvia Sr., 91, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life service to honor Tom is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave. in Ormond Beach. Please greet the family in the lobby prior to the service, and take a moment to write a memory of Tom Sr. for the family to enjoy. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed. There will be no reception at the close of the service.

Born Jan. 28, 1929, in DeLand, Tom was one of nine children born to Anthony B. Sylvia and Margaret L. Sylvia.

During high school and after graduation, Tom worked at Sixma's Dairy until he was drafted into the Army.

He served overseas in Turkey, Ethiopia, Korea and Vietnam, as well as stateside in Georgia and Maryland.

Tom retired from the Army as command sergeant major in 1973, after serving 22 years.

He worked at Sherwood Medical Industries until 1991.

Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and grandparenting until his health failed.

He was a kind and generous man, whose dry wit often caused infectious laughter.

Tom was a baptized believer, a member of Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, and the host of a Bible study in his home.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancianne; five children, Tony, Teresa, Tim (Alison), Tom Jr. (Ronda), and Tina Embree (Darren); 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, William A. Sylvia of DeLand; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to VITAS Hospice are appreciated. Lankford is in charge.



