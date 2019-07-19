|
In Tina's words: "I passed from the world on July 4, 2019, (Independence Day) into the next realm.
I am survived by my brother, Mark A. Driggers, and numerous other relatives, too many to name personally. The same goes for friends.
I worked to travel, and hope to be remembered for being, at least, a decent person."
Tina, born Feb. 21, 1968, was a wonderfully unique person, and will be missed terribly by family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 19 to Aug. 3, 2019