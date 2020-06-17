Tracy Kennington Hastings, 61, died peacefully June 6, 2020, at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine. In consideration of others' health during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a private service, the family is planning a public celebration of Tracy's life later this year, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020, in St. Augustine, as part of international Día de Muertos celebrations around the world.
Tracy was born Jan. 14, 1959, in St. Augustine, to Earla and Don Kennington.
She graduated from DeLand High School in 1977, and went on to pursue a career in executive administration.
Tracy married Glenn Hastings in 1989, and the two raised their family in Lakeland, where she worked for Seminole Fertilizer Corp. and Florida Tile Inc.
The family relocated to St. Augustine in 1995, where she worked for the Tensolite Co. until starting a second career in health and wellness.
Tracy opened a successful salon and day spa, The Sassy Myrtle, in Flagler Beach, and then went on to share her talents at City Wellness of St. Augustine.
She recently retired, with plans to relocate to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Tracy was originally treated for breast cancer in 2005. and suffered a recurrence in 2009. In August 2019, she was ultimately diagnosed with stage IV endometrial cancer.
She volunteered in the oncology department at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville following her 2009 diagnosis, as an advocate for early testing and patient education.
Tracy leaves behind her husband, Glenn Hastings; two daughters, Lindsey Norris and Rebecca Latham; three grandchildren, Waverly, Joshua and Alana; and her sister, Mardi Kennington Burleson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Tracy's family is humbled by the overwhelming number of condolences, shared memories, love and gratitude for the way she touched people's lives with her love, laughter and smile.
Memorial donations may be made in Tracy's memory to The Donna Foundation at thedonnafoundation.org. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 17 to Jul. 2, 2020.