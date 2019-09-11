|
Tracy L. Betzel, born Sept. 28, 1962, in Key West, left us to be with Jesus Sept. 7, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at LifePoint Community Church, 1747 W. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Although his homegoing was sudden, he found fulfillment in the Apostle Paul's promise: "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."
Tracy moved to the DeLand area with his family in 1972. He graduated from DeLand High School in 1980.
Tracy worked at the PALL Corp. for 30 years as a senior operator in fiber web.
He enjoyed working on projects at his house and, more than anything else, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his father, Richard Betzel, Tracy is survived by son Sean Betzel (Erica); daughter Ashley Meyer (Chris); grandchildren Parker and Adelyn Meyer; mother Margaret Betzel; sister Terry Cooper (Terry); and brother Rick Betzel (Mary).
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 11 to Sept. 16, 2019