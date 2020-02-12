|
Tracy Lee Hart
DELTONA - Tracy Lee Hart, 49, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 26 Dogwood Trail, DeBary.
Mrs. Hart was born Oct. 9, 1970, in New York City, to Mario Diaz and Grace Lena Diaz.
She managed large department stores during the golden age of American malls, but her true passion was spending time with her family and friends, both domestically and abroad.
Tracy was an incredibly caring mother, a beloved wife, and a pillar for her large family.
Tracy met her husband, Michael "Mike" James Hart, in high school, but at the time, she was fiercely protected by her older brother, Steve Diaz.
She was first married to James "Mike" Michael Luce on Sept. 26, 1993, to whom she bore her only daughter, Megan Nicole O'Connell.
In 2014, Tracy reconnected with Michael J. Hart. They fell in love and were married on Jan. 13, 2018.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Michael J. Hart, who was by her side holding her hand in her final moment as God's embrace took her to His arms; her grandmother, Ada Avila; her parents, Mario Diaz and Grace Lena Diaz; her brother, Steve Diaz; and her only child and daughter, Megan Nicole O'Connell.
Tracy was a strong woman who fought for this life until her very last breath. She will live on in the memories of the many who were loved by her and in the kingdom of Heaven.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 12 to Feb. 28, 2020