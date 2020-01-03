|
|
DAYTONA BEACH - Travis "Redge" Watkins, 71, died Dec. 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Mr. Watkins worked as a skilled mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and has one child, Travis R. Watkins of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Redge was known for his sense of humor, love of adventure and the love of his family. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020