Vera Martha Wutz, born March 17, 1924, in Buffalo, New York, died June 5, 2020, at the Lakeside on Amelia Island. Services will be delayed and announced later due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mrs. Wutz's life was filled with optimism and joy.

She was a best friend to her dear neighbors, a steadfast church member of Emmaus Lutheran Church for 30-plus years, and a loving wife to Frank Wutz for 49 years.

Mrs. Wutz was a devoted, generous and loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Those who knew her were warmed by her positive spirit, always celebrating and encouraging those she loved.

Vera was the daughter of William and Margaret Sass, both German immigrants.

She was an honor graduate of Kensington High School in Buffalo, and although the war effort made college impossible, she never lost her desire for a degree nor her intellectual curiosity.

At age 52, Vera earned her baccalaureate degree from Ohio Dominican and pursued further graduate studies at Ohio State University, where she became a librarian.

She was a proud member of AAUW.

Upon retirement, Vera and Frank Wutz moved to Deltona, where she was an avid library volunteer, gardener, traveler and church member.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wutz, and her granddaughter Lauren Snyder. She is survived by her brother, William Sass (Betty); her children, Barry Wutz (Shirley) and Nancy Snyder (Howard); granddaughter Jamie Kronzer (Tom); great-granddaughters Chloe Kronzer and Ella Kronzer; and loving nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store