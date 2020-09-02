1/1
Vera Martha Wutz
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Martha Wutz, born March 17, 1924, in Buffalo, New York, died June 5, 2020, at the Lakeside on Amelia Island. Services will be delayed and announced later due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mrs. Wutz's life was filled with optimism and joy.
She was a best friend to her dear neighbors, a steadfast church member of Emmaus Lutheran Church for 30-plus years, and a loving wife to Frank Wutz for 49 years.
Mrs. Wutz was a devoted, generous and loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Those who knew her were warmed by her positive spirit, always celebrating and encouraging those she loved.
Vera was the daughter of William and Margaret Sass, both German immigrants.
She was an honor graduate of Kensington High School in Buffalo, and although the war effort made college impossible, she never lost her desire for a degree nor her intellectual curiosity.
At age 52, Vera earned her baccalaureate degree from Ohio Dominican and pursued further graduate studies at Ohio State University, where she became a librarian.
She was a proud member of AAUW.
Upon retirement, Vera and Frank Wutz moved to Deltona, where she was an avid library volunteer, gardener, traveler and church member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wutz, and her granddaughter Lauren Snyder. She is survived by her brother, William Sass (Betty); her children, Barry Wutz (Shirley) and Nancy Snyder (Howard); granddaughter Jamie Kronzer (Tom); great-granddaughters Chloe Kronzer and Ella Kronzer; and loving nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 2 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved