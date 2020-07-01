1/1
Verna Jean Crofoot
1925 - 2020
Verna Jean Crofoot, 94, who resided at Magnolia Groves Assisted Living of Alliance Community, passed away June 24, 2020. No service arrangements have been made at this time due to the pandemic.
Verna was born Nov. 24, 1925, to George and Martha Evans in Grand River, Ohio.
She married Frank Eugene Crofoot Feb. 24, 1945.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband and eight siblings. A sister, Nancy Ruck, is the only surviving sibling.
Also surviving are daughters Kathy Wickline (Ed), Nancy McGuigan (Tom), and Susan Ignash (Larry); son Dean; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
After raising her family, Verna graduated from Kettering College with a medical office assistant degree and obtained training in health information management.
She worked in the Osteopathic Medical Clinic at Ohio University prior to retiring.
Verna lived most of her life in Ohio, and moved to DeLand in 2012.
She was a member of DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed being with her "church family."
Verna dearly loved her family and will be missed greatly, but happy memories will live on.
Verna requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to her church, DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 807, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130. Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 1 to Jul. 16, 2020.
