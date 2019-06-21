Home

Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
DeBary, FL
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Mims, FL
Vincent "Ray" Rundgren


Vincent "Ray" Rundgren
Vincent "Ray" Rundgren Obituary
ORANGE CITY - Vincent "Ray" Rundgren, 77, formerly of Orlando, was carried away by angels June 13, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary. Burial with military honors will follow Mass at 3 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.
Mr. Rundgren was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Chicago, to Vincent and Otillia Rundgren.
Ray was involved with St. Ann's Catholic Church as a minister to the sick and a minister of Holy Eucharist.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ray was a Vietnam War veteran, serving with the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters, Lucille Greenwald and Sophie Annala. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Katherine Rundgren; loving children Stacey Santangelo (Dennis), Daniel Rundgren (Ieleen) and Robert Rundgren; beloved grandchild Jacob Rundgren; great-grandchild Aubrey Rundgren; brother Frank Rundgren of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com. Deltona Memorial was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 21 to June 22, 2019
