DELAND - Virgil F. Linder, 98, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, in the care of Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. Family and friends will have a gathering of remembrance for Virgil and his son Don Linder, who died Dec. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the third-floor atrium at The Cloisters, 400 E. Howry Ave. in DeLand.
Virgil was born on a farm in Webster, Iowa, graduating from Webster High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, one of the first five service personnel to be stationed at the DeLand Naval Air Station.
There, he met his future wife, Ruth Wilson of DeLand, and they shared a wonderful marriage for more than 75 years.
Virgil had two sons, Vernon and Donald.
He was a licensed barber, working in DeLand for more than 65 years. He also worked for the City of DeLand Parks and Recreation Department for more than 10 years.
Virgil enjoyed fishing, playing ball with his boys, going out to eat with his wife, spending time at the beach, working in the yard with his beloved fruit trees, and watching sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his son Vernon (Carolyn) of DeLand, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 29 to Feb. 22, 2020