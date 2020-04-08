|
|
ORANGE CITY - Virginia "Lou" Andrews, 87, died April 4, 2020.
Lou was born March 2, 1933, in Decatur, Illinois, to Marian and E. Voris Cooner.
She married Robert Andrews on March 31, 1951, and they relocated to Florida in 1952, where they raised two sons and a daughter in Miami.
Lou was an avid swimmer, instructor and lifeguard, teaching many children to swim.
She later became a human-resources specialist for AAA.
Lou was an active member of Orange City United Church of Christ, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and socializing with her friends.
Lou was an amazing, kind and compassionate person, who was loved by many and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her children, Dennis and his wife, Debbie, Craig and his wife, Stephanie, and Kathy and her wife, Christine; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Rest in peace, our beloved Lou.
Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 22, 2020