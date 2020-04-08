Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Lou" Andrews


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Lou" Andrews Obituary
ORANGE CITY - Virginia "Lou" Andrews, 87, died April 4, 2020.
Lou was born March 2, 1933, in Decatur, Illinois, to Marian and E. Voris Cooner.
She married Robert Andrews on March 31, 1951, and they relocated to Florida in 1952, where they raised two sons and a daughter in Miami.
Lou was an avid swimmer, instructor and lifeguard, teaching many children to swim.
She later became a human-resources specialist for AAA.
Lou was an active member of Orange City United Church of Christ, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and socializing with her friends.
Lou was an amazing, kind and compassionate person, who was loved by many and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her children, Dennis and his wife, Debbie, Craig and his wife, Stephanie, and Kathy and her wife, Christine; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Rest in peace, our beloved Lou.
Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -