Virginia Lee "Ginger" Barry, 83, went to her home in Heaven July 1, 2020. A celebration of her life took place July 6 at Volusia County Baptist Church In Orange City. The celebration can be viewed on the church website at VolusiaBaptist.org.
Born Nov. 3, 1936, Ginger was married for 61 years to her husband, Charles Barry, who preceded her in death.
She worked by his side in their business Coldwell Banker Property Showcase in the DeLand area for many years.
Ginger was a loving mother to five children, Patty (Dana) Hanna of DeLand, Charles (Eileen) Barry of Lake Helen, Annita (Earl) Johnson of Kentucky, Trudy (Randall) Ward of New Smyrna Beach, and Nancy (Paul) Shaffer of Orange City.
She enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Ginger loved the Lord, and served Him with her church family at Volusia County Baptist Church.
She is best-known for her acts of love and kindness to everyone, and leaves behind a legacy of love.
Donations may be made in her memory to a ministry she loved and supported: Journey Church, 975 E. Graves Ave., Orange City, FL 32763. Attn: Taking Hope to Haiti.