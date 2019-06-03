ORANGE CITY - Virginia Rose "Ginny" (Kuckens) MacDonald, 93, died May 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service was held June 1 at the Congregational Church UCC of North Barnstead (New Hampshire). Additionally, there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at First Congregational Church UCC of Orange City, 201 W. University Ave.

Mrs. MacDonald was the wife of Donald B. MacDonald, to whom she was married for 53 years before his passing in 1999.

Born March 9, 1926, in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Katherine Kuckens.

Mrs. MacDonald was a graduate of East Rockaway (New York) High School and of Mills College in Manhattan.

After Ginny taught in New York, the family moved to Ashfield, Massachusetts, in 1955. She continued her teaching career as a master teacher at Marks Meadow School at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and completed her master's degree at UMass Amherst.

In 1966, she and her family moved to the Haverhill, Massachusetts, area, and she continued her teaching career until her retirement.

After retirement, Ginny and Don built a house in Barnstead, New Hampshire, living there for several years before moving to Orange City.

Ginny enjoyed sewing and crafting, and was involved in many social organizations in Orange City. She especially enjoyed her Monday, Wednesday and Friday exercise girls, Thursday Bible Study, and dinners with friend Gail Borland.

She was a member of First Congregational Church UCC of Orange City, the Orange City Woman's Club, and Friends of the Orange City Library, to name a few.

Ginny will be missed by her dear friend and neighbor Joanne Wells. They enjoyed a very special bond.

Ginny is survived by her daughter, Linda Hotchkiss and her husband, Allen, of Alton, New Hampshire; and her son, Donald M. MacDonald and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Mashpee, Massachusetts. She has six grandchildren, Stuart Hotchkiss and his wife, Sheri, Kimberly Larmie and her husband, Keith, Matthew Hotchkiss and his wife, Joy, Jamie MacDonald, Kristin Moffitt and her husband, Kyle, and Heather Hotchkiss; and is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of June Lawrence and her husband, James, of Connecticut. She was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First Congregational Church UCC, 201 W. University Ave., Orange City, FL 32763. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 3 to June 15, 2019