Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc
904 N 7Th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
(970) 255-8888
More Obituaries for Vohnnie Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vohnnie Lee Pearson Jr.


1930 - 2019
Vohnnie Lee Pearson Jr. Obituary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Vohnnie Lee Pearson Jr., 89, passed into Spirit July 21, 2019. There will be a private family gathering.
Mr. Pearson was born June 29, 1930, in Roma, Texas, to Maedell Johnson Pearson and Vohnnie Lee Pearson Sr.
At an early age, Vohnnie became an avid reader, and he held a lifetime fascination with mathematics, bridge design, trees and, above all, environmental protection.
He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science and a master's degree, both in civil engineering. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
Vohnnie enjoyed an active career in his profession, beginning at the naval research station in Port Hueneme, California.
At 29, he accepted a position as director of beach-erosion control for the Delaware State Highway Department, and then became bridge engineer for the state.
Eventually, Vohnnie joined the Delaware consulting firm of Richardson & Sons, while also teaching civil engineering at the University of Delaware.
He married Cornelia "Connie" Broulliette in 1951 in New Orleans, and together they reared four children, daughters Sharon and Debra, and twin sons, James and Guy.
After his children were grown, Vohnnie and Connie moved to Orlando, where he worked on consulting while also enjoying what most Floridians do - fishing.
Vohnnie loved collecting antiques and writing. He authored a 900-page novel that was not published.
The next and most treasured part of his career was as Volusia County engineer for 20 years in DeLand.
Always a champion for the environment, Vohnnie became known as "Dr. No" by the local land developers, who surely thought they had won the devil's lottery because of Vohnnie's strict code enforcement of environmental regulations. He continued in that position until his retirement in 1995.
In 1990 in DeLand, he married Margaret "Mugsy" Linger of Denver, and they later moved to Grand Junction.
As predicted, he did not remain retired for long, and for the next 10 years, he was town planner for the Town of Palisade, Colorado.
Vohnnie was preceded in death by his parents, his former spouse, Connie, his son James Pearson, and his daughter Debra Hardy. He is survived by his spouse, Margaret "Mugsy" Pearson of Grand Junction; his daughter Sharon Flaten of Lake Helen; his son Guy Pearson of Texas; his sister, Dr. Margaret Pearson of New Braunfels, Texas; his stepdaughters, Leslie (Nick) Stoupas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Diana Linger (Misha) of Denver; granddaughters Angel, Dana, Rachel and Jennifer; stepgranddaughter Maria; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Because of Vohnnie's sincere commitment to the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp Association, along with Mugsy's deep love, Vohnnie left this part of the universe while enjoying meditations, music, visits with family and friends, and looking forward to his next adventure.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2019
