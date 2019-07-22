Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Walter Francis Rollo


1951 - 2019
Walter Francis Rollo Obituary
Walter Francis Rollo, 68, died July 13, 2019.
Mr. Rollo was born March 6, 1951, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, moving to Edison, New Jersey, as a child.
After high-school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving 29 years.
While in the service, Walter graduated from Vincennes University.
After retiring from the Army, he worked in security.
Walter was a proud member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by two brothers, James of Pennsylvania and Timothy of New Jersey, and one sister, Deborah O'Donnell of California, and will be missed.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 22 to July 23, 2019
