DELAND - Walter May, 84, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Walter served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force National Guard.

He was a past president of the DeLand Lions Club, and on the board of directors for the West Volusia YMCA and the Deltona Chamber of Commerce.

Walter retired from Southeast Bank.

He was a water-ski enthusiast.

Lankford is in charge.



