DELAND - Wayne Richard Tallman, 77, died March 14, 2020.
Mr. Tallman was born April 23, 1942, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert & Evelyn Bruner Tallman.
Wayne had worked as an engineer and salesman for Xerox Corp.
Wayne and his wife, Carole, moved to DeLand in 1981 from Fort Lauderdale, making many good friends.
Wayne was a quiet man with a very witty and funny dry humor.
He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam era.
Wayne attended St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand with Carole.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and all animals.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carole; son Wayne R. Tallman II; daughter Cheryl Ann Graham; grandson Daniel Durham; granddaughters Emily Tallman, Olivia Tallman and Sammi Graham; and sisters Jeanne Schneider and Joyce Wymer.
The family requests that donations be given to any in Wayne's honor. Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020