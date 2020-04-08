Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Tallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Richard Tallman


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Richard Tallman Obituary
DELAND - Wayne Richard Tallman, 77, died March 14, 2020.
Mr. Tallman was born April 23, 1942, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert & Evelyn Bruner Tallman.
Wayne had worked as an engineer and salesman for Xerox Corp.
Wayne and his wife, Carole, moved to DeLand in 1981 from Fort Lauderdale, making many good friends.
Wayne was a quiet man with a very witty and funny dry humor.
He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam era.
Wayne attended St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand with Carole.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and all animals.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carole; son Wayne R. Tallman II; daughter Cheryl Ann Graham; grandson Daniel Durham; granddaughters Emily Tallman, Olivia Tallman and Sammi Graham; and sisters Jeanne Schneider and Joyce Wymer.
The family requests that donations be given to any in Wayne's honor. Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -