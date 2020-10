Or Copy this URL to Share

LAKE HELEN - Wilbur H. Carlough, 70, died July 31, 2020.

Born July 26, 1950, in Cornwall, New York, Wilbur was a Corian® fabricator.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Alice; was a loving father to his six daughters: Tammy, Jennifer, Christina, Kate, Maggie and Samantha; and was an incredibly proud grandfather to 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



