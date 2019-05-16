William Christian "Chris" Sorensen, 71, passed away May 9, 2019, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends during his last days, passing peacefully at home in the presence of his wife and daughters. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, followed by a celebration of Chris' life at home. All are welcome.

Chris was born Feb. 19, 1948, in Urbana, Illinois, to John Robert and Mary Elizabeth Sorensen.

He spent his early years in Illinois, and moved to Florida his sophomore year of high school.

Chris attended the University of Florida for one year, then transferred to Stetson University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1970, and his Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling in 1975.

He was an active member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, and remained friends with his many brothers throughout his life. He continued his involvement with Sigma Nu after graduation by serving as their chapter adviser for 20 years. In 2013, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Sigma Nu Delta Mu Chapter Hall of Fame.

Chris was a strong advocate for public education, as evidenced by his 36 years as a school psychologist in Volusia County schools.

He spent his life serving children in various ways: as president of the East Central Florida Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa; as an active member of Volusia Educators Association; as a National Education Association delegate; and as an adjunct professor at Daytona Beach Community College.

After retirement from the school system, he continued to work providing psychological evaluations to adolescents for the State of Florida, and serving as a guardian ad litem.

Chris was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, known as "Papa."

His purpose in life was taking care of his family, and spending time with them and close friends. We will all cherish the memories of family gatherings and summer vacations in Big Canoe, Georgia.

We will be forever thankful for sharing Chris' wit, wisdom and love.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lynn Kitching Sorensen; daughters Erika Lynn Iurcovich (Max) and Melissa Christine Sorensen (Tim); and precious granddaughters Liliana, Emma and Charlotte.

"Absent from the body – Present with the Lord" - 2 Corinthians 5:8.

Rest in peace, Chris, Daddy, Papa. We love you. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 16 to May 24, 2019