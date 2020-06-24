William Coe Kelly Jr., 64, known to most as "Bill," was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Jacksonville, and passed peacefully at The Moffitt Center in Tampa June 18, 2020. A celebration of his life will be announced for this coming fall, as the family acknowledges and recognizes the need to keep the ones who loved Bill safe.
Bill was an upstanding, loyal and honest man. He had a quiet and wicked sense of humor that he expressed to those he loved, and was quick to lend a hand to those around him.
Bill graduated from DeLand High School in 1973 and then attended Florida State University, where he received Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees. He later attended Stetson University, where he received a Master of Business Administration.
Bill worked at his mother's CPA firm for 25 years and went on to found his own successful accounting firm. He later left to pursue a job as the CFO of Volusia County Schools, followed by working as CFO of Seminole County Public Schools. Bill retired from SCPS a few weeks before he passed.
Bill had a love for community service. He was instrumental in the purchase of The House Next Door's day care center, The Little House Next Door. He also served as a financial adviser to the West Volusia Hospital Authority, and enjoyed serving in the Rotary Club for many years.
Bill was respected and admired by all who knew him. A friend declared, "I am not ashamed to say I loved Bill Kelly." His specialty was empowering people and helping them cultivate their strengths.
Bill was admired and loved by his employees and employers, who appreciated his thoughtful nature and wit.
When he was not busy being the CFO of Seminole County Schools, you could find Bill spending time with his family, listening to audiobooks, kayaking, or taking walks.
He is survived by his bride of 41 years, Jennifer Kelly; daughters Beverly Ware and Stephanie Kelly-Thompson; son-in-law Trent Thompson; brothers Scott Kelly and Andy Kelly; and three grandchildren: Cora Ware, Isaac Ware and Levi Thompson.
Bill's family is humbled and grateful for the outpouring of love and memories received in Bill's honor. A small, private ceremony in his honor is planned to ensure the health of his wife, Jennifer, who is also battling cancer, and to protect the public in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at www.curesarcoma.org.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.