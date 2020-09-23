DELAND - William E. "Bill" Colburn, 87, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, of natural causes, at his home with his wife and family by his side. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Originally from Greensboro, Alabama, Bill was born in 1933 and graduated from Greensboro High School, where he played varsity football.

From there, he attended Auburn University, graduating with honors and earning a degree in landscape architecture.

After graduation, Bill entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served honorably as an air traffic controller and earned the rank of first lieutenant.

In 1959, Bill moved to Orlando, where he worked as greens superintendent at Bay Hill Country Club, both during construction and the early years of the club.

Following Bay Hill, he started Cypress Creek Nursery, providing wholesale plants, trees and landscape design and installation services throughout the Southeast.

During retirement, Bill spent his time woodworking and working on various philanthropic activities.

Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Lieser; parents Joe and Hattie Colburn; and sisters Caroline Colburn of Greensboro, Margaret Terry of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jo Myrle Kennedy of Selma, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son David; daughter-in-law Katia; and grandchildren Carlos and Isabella.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Edgewood Children's Ranch of Orlando.



