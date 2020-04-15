|
|
DELAND - William Eugene "Bill" Hightower, 68, died April 8, 2020. In lieu of a service at this time, the family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. At Bill's request, watch the video he envisioned and created with dear friends to remember him by at www.youtube/3IEILcTKxO.
Mr. Hightower was born in Lake Wales to Robert "Bernie" and Marjorie Hightower.
He spent his childhood in Waverly, and moved to Lake Wales at age 11.
Bill attended Spook Hill Elementary and Lake Wales Junior and Senior high schools.
From the time he was a boy, Bill wanted to be outdoors and serve our country, knowing the best job for him was in the military or law enforcement.
He proudly joined the U.S. Army in 1969, serving in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Germany and Vietnam, working his way through the Army from private to staff sergeant as a counter-battery radar crewman and section chief.
Bill was then promoted to warrant officer counter-mortar radar technician, serving 10 years and leaving the Army as a chief warrant officer two.
Bill served as lieutenant with bravery and resilience throughout his 34-year career with the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission, which became part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 1999. His life and career were spent living and serving in Volusia County, until his retirement in 2008.
Bill was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of DeLand.
He served as treasurer of the Military Officers Club of Volusia County, and passionately served on the board for the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for many years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lisa, of DeLand; sister Barbara Hightower of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter Lesha Thrift and son-in-law Keith of Pooler, Georgia; daughter Anna Hightower of Gainesville; daughter Jennifer Hightower and son-in-law John Paul of DeLand; grandchildren Dalton, Isabel, Christian, Max, Gretchen, Cameron, Taylor (Kenny) and Jordan (Mitchell); five great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Forrest.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 15 to Apr. 30, 2020