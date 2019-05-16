William Reinhold "Bill" Richardson, 94, of Live Oak and recently DeLand, passed away May 3, 2019, in Ormond Beach, after a short illness. A graveside burial took place May 7 at Philadelphia Baptist Church in McAlpin, with Pastor Joshua Wynn officiating.

Bill was born Feb. 13, 1925, in Boston, and grew up in Swansea, Massachusetts, on a poultry farm with his parents, Lillian (Verry) and William Richardson.

Bill moved to Florida and married Betty Council Richardson on April 12, 1957.

He was employed by Florida Power and Light Co.

Bill and Betty moved to his farm in Suwannee County, where he eventually retired.

He was a 73-year Master Mason in the Eastern Star Lodge in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and a former member of the Suwannee County Cattlemen's Association.

Bill recently moved to DeLand to be closer to his family.

Bill loved family, farming, fishing, his cows, playing his harmonica, and telling a good story.

One of his most memorable achievements was being awarded the National 4-H Gardening Award.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughters, Sheri Priest Rock of DeLand, and Kim Richardson Bennett (Wes) of Cumming, Georgia; his son, Todd Council Richardson of DeLand; 11 grandchildren, Lou Mercado of DeLand, Michael Rock of New Port Richey, Rebecca McGuigan (Shawn) of DeLand, Heidi Wright (Collin) of Ormond Beach, Katie Richley (Troy) of Honor, Michigan, Matthew Bennett (Kristen), Heidi Bennett-Shirey (Jonathan), Shane Bennett (Megan) and Holly Bennett, all of Cumming, Heather Bennett of Denver, and Hope Bennett of Phoenix; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Live Oak & Branford, was in charge.