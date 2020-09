Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

DEBARY - William Thomas "Bill" Mesmer Sr., 90, died Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.

Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Lillian B. Mesmer.

Baldauff is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store