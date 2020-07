Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Franklin Steadman, 82, died July 20, 2020. A viewing and memorial service will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Methodist Cemetery in Pierson.

Willie will be remembered as a great and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and for his loving and generous heart.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



