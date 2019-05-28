|
|
ORANGE CITY - Wilma June Thomas, 93, formerly of Lima, Ohio, died May 20, 2019, at her home. Services were held May 24 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home in Orange City. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m, Friday, May 31, at the Hartford Cemetery in Spencerville, Ohio.
June was an active member of the community, devoting her life in service to many organizations, including the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas R. Bartlett, and her second husband, John H. Thomas. She leaves behind two daughters, Debra (Ivan Caban) Morgan and Linda (David) Shine; four grandchildren, Steven (Judy Larkin) Boothby, Katye (Clayton) Mayo, Emma Shine and Michael Shine; and a sister, Alice Elsass of Botkins, Ohio.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 28 to June 8, 2019