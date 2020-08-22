'Asta Eaton

'Asta Gudrun Eaton (née Thordardottir) 1920 - 2020 In Poulsbo, WA, of old age. 'Asta was born in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland on April 3, 1920 to parents, Thordar Einarson and Solveg Bjarnadottir. She was the seventh of 10 children, all of whom have preceded her in death. As a young woman she lived in England for eight months, then returned to Iceland to work in the British Embassy and in a pharmacy, all contributing to perfecting her English. In 1942, she met her husband to be, Maj. Harry Ernest Eaton, when he was posted to Iceland as an antiaircraft battery commander. In 1943, she sailed to the United States to live the rest of the war with his family in Highland Park, IL. When the war ended, they were married and continued their life together in the Army with postings to Texas, Michigan, Okinawa, Maryland, Istanbul and Illinois, where he retired as a full colonel. After a year in Iceland, they settled on Thompson St. in Annapolis, MD where she lived until moving to Seattle, WA to live with daughter and son-in-law, eventually residing in Brookdale Senior Assisted Living in Poulsbo, WA. Other than a short time during the Korean War, they lived their whole lives happily together. 'Asta is remembered by so many friends and family as loving, caring, funny, energetic, hospitable, talented, friendly and giving. She loved people, family, sewing, knitting, painting, gardening, and travel and was in her element when entertaining friends and family. She enjoyed shopping and sharing a glass of white wine over a good meal. Even through the loss of her husband in 1982 and her daughter, Linda Gillispie, in 2000, she remained strong and out-going. She was pleasant and easy-going to the end and she will be missed. She is survived by a daughter, Christine Greig (husband Richard Greig); a son, Ken Eaton (wife Angela Shipp); seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. 'Asta's ashes will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. alongside her husband.



