A. Kent McCaffrey
A. Kent McCaffrey, 58, of Crofton, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He bravely fought a 6.5 year battle with cancer. He was born in Oklahoma City on January 28, 1962. Kent graduated from Bowie High School and received his bachelor's degree from The University of Maryland. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Real Estate Appraiser and then as a Construction Project Manager, fulfilling his long-time dream of renovating homes. Kent enjoyed listening to live music, spending time with his children, visiting the beach, and striking up conversations with just about anyone. Kent had a way of making anyone laugh and had an unforgettable sense of humor. Kent was selfless and was always willing to help his friends and family. He is survived by his children, Taylor McCaffrey and Brady McCaffrey, his girlfriend, Maureen Ellis, his father, Mac McCaffrey, his siblings, Kay Leon, Sandy Smith, and Kevin McCaffrey, and his ex-wife Lisa McCaffrey. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Rosemary McCaffrey. Friends and family will come together at a later date for a celebration of his life. Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake or The American Cancer Society.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 6, 2020.
