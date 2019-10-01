Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Lee Thompson. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church 830 Romancoke Rd Stevensville , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Thompson passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, she was 87 years old. Mrs. Thompson was born on April 23, 1932, in Westchester, Pa. and was immediately surrendered for adoption to Ralph and Lillian Ridgeway Alsip. Her mother, Lillian Alsip died in May 1940. Her father Ralph Alsip died in 1968. She was reunited with her birth mother, Elizabeth Dunlevy in 1976. She felt blessed to have a loving and supportive extended family throughout her life, and the opportunity to know a loving birth mother later in her life. Mrs. Dunlevy proceeded her in death at the age of 87 in 2001 Mrs. Thompson attended George Washington High School in Virginia and Blair High School in Maryland, where she was graduated. In 1950 she married Richard J. Hicks, and they had a son H. Thomas Hicks. This marriage ended in divorce. In 1971 she married Joseph Thompson. They built a home in Stevensville, Md. on the Chester River and moved there in 1972. Mrs. Thompson was active in Christ Episcopal Church in Stevensville - teaching Sunday School and serving for several years as Superintendent. She also served on several committees and as a Lay Eucharistic Visitor. She was on the Board of Directors for the Children's Home Foundation, Queen Anne's County Library and Camp Wright. She enjoyed serving the church and watching all sports. She loved to cook and entertain friends and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grand children. One of her greatest pleasures was fishing, crabbing and boating with Joe on the Chester River. Mrs. Thompson is survived by three children; son H. Thomas Hicks (wife Noelle) daughter Darlene Martin (husband Tim) and Rebecca Lamb, (companion Dan Hooper) ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Her husband Joe, daughter, Linda Thompson Tyler and a brother Ralph Alsip predeceased her. Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church 830 Romancoke Rd Stevensville, MD 21666-2709, (410) 643-5921 Saturday, October 12 at 2PM, reception to follow.

