8/12/1956-1/16/2020 Alfred Spencer Peterson, or Spencer as his friends called him, was born August 12th, 1956, in Alexandria Virginia, and moved to Milpitas, California with his sister Amanda and his parents when he was 10. While still a teenager, he enlisted in the Navy. He served on Ballistic Missile Submarines and rose to the rank of Fire Control Technician First Class before leaving the Navy and returning to California. He graduated from University of California at Hayword with his bachelors. He moved to Pittsburgh to complete his masters degree in software engineering from Carnegie Mellon University where he and his first wife, Jennifer welcomed their daughters Andrea and Katherine 'Katie'. Later, they moved to Edgewater, near Annapolis Maryland, to follow Spencer's career in software estimation and programming. He presented his daughters to be married: first Katie to Phoenix Geimer, then Andrea a few years later to Brian Mattern. Andrea and Brian had a son, his first grandchild, Troy, whom he loved to dote on. He joined the board of directors for Changing Focus and met a wonderful woman there named Christine 'Chris' Halpern. They married surrounded by family in 2017, with the new blended family having a total of four children and five grand children. Together, they traveled to visit their blended family and grand kids where ever they were in the world. On a whirlwind tour in June of 2018, they visited Katie and her husband Phoenix in Italy and Jessie and her husband Pete and their daughters in England. They were also regular visitors to Andrea and her family in Florida and to Steve and his wife Christine 'Teenie' and their daughters in Georgia. Spencer loved music, online strategy games, and movie nights. Together, they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, hanging out with his sister Amanda and her husband Scott who lived nearby, and attending live music events. They had planned on retiring to Florida. We remember Spencer as a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Christine Peterson, his daughters Andrea (Brian Mattern) and Katie (Phoenix Geimer), his sister Amanda (Scot Henderson), two step children Jessica (Peter Stefaniak) and Steven (Christine "Teenie" Halpern), and five beautiful grandchildren. Memorial services will be private. Condolences may be sent to: Chris Halpern C/O Andrea Mattern 1711 Country Trails Drive Safety Harbor FL 34695.



