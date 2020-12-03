8/12/56-11/16/20 Alfred Spencer Peterson, or Spencer as his friends called him, was born August 12th, 1956, in Alexandria Virginia, and moved to Milpitas, California with his sister Amanda and his parents when he was 10. While still a teenager, he enlisted in the Navy. He served on Ballistic Missile Submarines and rose to the rank of Fire Control Technician First Class before leaving the Navy and returning to California. He graduated from University of California at Hayword with his bachelor's degree. He moved to Pittsburgh to complete his masters degree in software engineering from Carnegie Mellon University where he and his first wife, Jennifer, welcomed their daughters Andrea and Katherine 'Katie'. Later, they moved to Edgewater, near Annapolis Maryland, to follow Spencer's career in software estimation and programming. He presented his daughters to be married: first Katie to Phoenix Geimer, then Andrea a few years later to Brian Mattern. Andrea and Brian had a son, his first grandchild, Troy, whom he loved to dote on. He joined the board of directors for Changing Focus and met a wonderful woman there named Christine 'Chris' Halpern. They married surrounded by family in 2017, with the new blended family having a total of four children and five grand children. Together, they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, and attending live music events. Spencer also had a flair for cooking and had a strong connection with his beloved cat, Dobby. Spencer loved online strategy games, and movie nights. We remember Spencer as a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Christine Peterson, his daughters Andrea (Brian Mattern) and Katie (Phoenix Geimer), his sister Amanda (Scot Henderson) 2 Step children Jessica ( Peter Stefaniak), Steven (Christine "Teenie" Halpern) and five beautiful grandchildren. Memorial services will be private. Condolences may be sent to: Chris Peterson C/O Andrea Mattern 1711 Country Trails Drive Safety Harbor FL 34695



