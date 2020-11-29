Abigail Rose Kerr "Abby", 23, of Annapolis, MD and formerly of Edgewater and Crofton, MD, passed away of undetermined causes on Monday, November 23 at her apartment. Born on October 12, 1997 in Novokuznetsk Siberia, Russia, Abby came to the United States, through adoption by the Kerr family, at the age of 2. Growing up in Crofton, Abby had many friends and participated in many activities. She had a beautiful singing voice which she lent to plays while at Crofton Middle School. Abby was a 2016 graduate of South River High School. She played field hockey and lacrosse and sang the Star Spangled Banner before the lacrosse games. Who was Abby? Abby was an old soul. She loved all Disney movies, watching holiday shows with her family, dancing and eating crabs and ice cream. She loved being on the water, visiting beaches and our adventurous family trips. Abby lived her short life carefree and squeezed every ounce of fun from every day. She had a way of lifting people up with short quips, impersonations, jokes or a simple smile. She will be missed by those who loved her and there are many. We will see you again Abby. She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Sarah Kerr; her siblings, Greg, Caroline and Lily Kerr; her grandparents, Thomas and Susan Kerr; her beloved dogs, Maple and Louie and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Sally Gaskins. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Smile (operationsmile.org
) in memory of her cousin, Theresa Robb who died at age 24. Online guestbook available at: