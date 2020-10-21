Ada Marie Feffer, of Annapolis, MD and Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Stamford, CT and Bayside, NY, passed away on October 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Flushing, NY. She was wife to the late Richard L. Feffer; daughter of the late Antoinette (Amoruso) and Charles Lobosco; sister of the late Joseph T. Lobosco. She was the devoted mother of Susan Llano and her husband Robert of Arnold, MD, Richard and his wife Janet of Elmhurst, IL, Michael and his wife Carline of Boalsburg, PA, Christine Sullivan of Warren, VT, and Mark and his wife Alice of Annapolis, MD. A beloved grandmother to Christine Tzoannopoulis and her husband Chris, LeeAnn Llano, Robert Llano and his wife Dana, Matthew Llano, Megan Gaffney and her husband Mike, Carolyn, Richard and his wife Kendra, Danielle, Michael, Nicholas, Jacqueline and Joseph. The loving great-grandmother of Reagan and Hayden Llano, Ariana and John Tyler Tzoannopoulis, and Penny Gaffney. Ada Marie was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell HS in Brooklyn, NY and the Palmer School in Manhattan, NY. She was an avid bridge player and reader. She chaired many committees and held several offices, including President of Our lady of the Blessed Sacrament Rosary Society in Bayside, NY. She was also president of the EPIC society, a women's philanthropic social group in NY, as well as president of the Newcomers/Suburbanites and the Stamford Woman's Club in Stamford, CT. She also served on the Board of Directors of the state of CT, General Federation of Women's Club (GFWC). Ada Marie will be fondly remembered for her original, musical comedy productions for church and social groups for more than 30 years. She was also a member of HaHa (Health and Humor Association) where she was a performing clown, ministering to patients at Stamford Hospital in CT. She was a member of New Annapolitans and the Severn Town Club, having served as co-chair of The Holly Ball in 2007 and chairwoman in 2008. She was a volunteer at Wellness house of Annapolis. She continued to serve as a volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center Breast Center from 2006 to present time, where she was Coordinator of SOS (Survivors Offering Support) whose members (breast cancer survivors) minister support and present gifts and words of comfort to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Ada Marie was a resident of Ginger Cove, a Life Care Community, in Annapolis since 2017. She served as Treasurer of the Resident's Club; Bingo committee chair; and managed a bridge group. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A service of prayer will be led by Fr. Andrew DeFusco on October 22, 2020 at 7:30pm at Barranco Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD, 21409. Burial is to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Annapolis. PLEASE-NO FLOWERS! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Survivors Offering Support (SOS) at the Breast Center of Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Annapolis, MD, 21401. (Please specify SOS as the recipient of your donation.) Online condolences and coronavirus restrictions may be seen on



