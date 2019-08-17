Adah May Stevens passed away on August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Stevens; Devoted mother of Don Stevens, Louann Fuller, Lindalee Thompkins, Cindylou Barrett and Lisa Shiflett; dear sister of the late Rosalie Ludoph. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11. She loved her nieces, nephews and extended family very much and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Monday August 19, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019