Adam Jentilet, 92, a 53-year resident of Davidsonville and previously of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Born on July 6, 1927, in Detroit, MI to the late James and Jennie Jentilet, Adam graduated from St. Anthony High School in Detroit. He served his country in the U.S. Army then attended the University of Detroit where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Adam enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Westinghouse, retiring in 1989. Adam was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed singing, playing harmonica ("mouth organ"), reciting poems and telling stories, especially to his children and grandchildren. He loved to push them on the swing while singing his favorite song, "Would You Like to Swing on a Star". Adam was a skilled woodworker too. He designed and built three houses for himself and his growing family. He also built furniture and constructed several handmade pieces for his church that are still used today. A humble and generous man, Adam was very active in the Boy Scouts and Habitat for Humanity. One of his greatest passions was serving his church where he was as a Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Coordinator and teacher, lector and served on the Pastoral Council and the Building Committee in the late 1980s. His first love though was his family and spending time with them. In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Doris Owen Jentilet who died in 2016; one brother, Jimmy Jentilet; three sisters, Doris Dixon and Minnie and Joann Jentilet; and a son-in-law, Joe Mahony. He is survived by two sons, Douglas Jentilet of Knoxville, TN and Mark Jentilet of Millersville, MD; four daughters, Mary Jentilet of Davidsonville, Kathleen Mahony of Westminster, MD, Diane (Yuri Rosenberg) Jentilet of Bethesda, MD, and Jean (Vickie Galloway) Jentilet of Apex, NC; one brother, Nazarie Jentilet and one sister, Mary Thomas, both of Michigan; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Scott) Hoefer, Samantha Ritts, Heather Jentilet, Jessica (David Vo) Jentilet, Sarah Jentilet, Meghan Mahony, and Rachel and Nathan Rosenberg; and one great-granddaughter. Friends are invited to celebrate Adam's life with his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville. Burial will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2305 N. Charles Street, Ste. 300, Baltimore, MD 21218 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228. Online condolences may be offered at:

