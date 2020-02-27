Crofton: Adam M. Ladny passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland with his wife and loving family by his side. He was 35. Adam was born on July 20, 1984 in Columbia, Maryland to parents, Marcus and Lois (Barber) Ladny. Adam graduate in 2003 from South River High School in Edgewater, Maryland. He received his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Frostburg University. Adam is survived by his wife, Ashley N. Ladny; stepdaughter, Mia Ann Gregory; his parents, Marcus and Lois Ladny; sisters, Shannon Hyland (Kenneth) and Andrea Ziemba (Scott); and many other loving family members and friends. Adam fought a long, courageous battle and he truly never gave up; his spirit was strong, and his heart was happy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2PM with a visitation one-hour prior from 1-2PM at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. For online tributes, please visit: www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020