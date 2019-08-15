Adam Zagami (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church Chapel
826 W. Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Adam James Zagami, 70, died peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2019 at his home.in Jacksonville, FL. Born on October 30, 1948 in Washington, DC to the late Adam P. and Agnes L. Zagami, Adam was a graduate of Central High School in Seat Pleasant, MD and earned an engineering degree from the University of Colorado. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. An entrepreneur, Adam owned and operated the Four Z's miniature horse farm in Davidsonville, MD, several other businesses over the years and, more recently, was in auto sales. In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Zagami. He is survived by his loving wife, Synthia; two daughters, Nicole (Bill) Radford of Fleming Island, FL and Nancy (Mike) Haar of Orlando, FL; a stepdaughter, Michaelah Barcus of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Harry (Deborah) Zagami, Sr. of Chester, MD; two sisters, Joella Zagami (Gailen) David of Pensacola, FL and Tina Zagami (Kurt) Bender of Bowie, MD; his former wife, Sylvia Smith; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many extended family members. Friends are invited to celebrate Adam's life with his family on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church Chapel, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. Burial will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
bullet Smith bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.