Adam James Zagami, 70, died peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2019 at his home.in Jacksonville, FL. Born on October 30, 1948 in Washington, DC to the late Adam P. and Agnes L. Zagami, Adam was a graduate of Central High School in Seat Pleasant, MD and earned an engineering degree from the University of Colorado. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. An entrepreneur, Adam owned and operated the Four Z's miniature horse farm in Davidsonville, MD, several other businesses over the years and, more recently, was in auto sales. In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Zagami. He is survived by his loving wife, Synthia; two daughters, Nicole (Bill) Radford of Fleming Island, FL and Nancy (Mike) Haar of Orlando, FL; a stepdaughter, Michaelah Barcus of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Harry (Deborah) Zagami, Sr. of Chester, MD; two sisters, Joella Zagami (Gailen) David of Pensacola, FL and Tina Zagami (Kurt) Bender of Bowie, MD; his former wife, Sylvia Smith; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many extended family members. Friends are invited to celebrate Adam's life with his family on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church Chapel, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. Burial will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019