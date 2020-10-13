1/
Adamo Mistichelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adamo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adamo "Adam" Mistichelli a lifelong resident of the Edgewater area passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Adam was born in Washington, DC on December 28, 1968 to Tito and Maria Mistichelli. He attended South River High School. Adam had two strong passions in life, cooking and cars. Over the years he has worked for La Fontaine Bleue and Mother's Peninsula Grille both in Glen Burnie, Chick and Ruth's in Annapolis as well as several other local restaurants. Adam also worked on cars in the area spending time at Jack the Greek in Annapolis. He was best known by his family and friends for replicating his mother's fried cauliflower recipe, as well as his pork chops, pasta and sauce. Adam is survived by his two daughters, Caty and Sierra Mistichelli both of Edgewater; his parents, Tito and Maria Mistichelli of Crognaleto, Italy; his siblings, John Mistichelli and his wife Noel of Cartersville, VA and Maria Mistichelli of Virginia Beach, VA. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Adam's life on Saturday, October 17 from 11 to 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, where a service will be held at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis. Online condolences may be made at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved