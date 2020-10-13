Adamo Mistichelli

Adamo "Adam" Mistichelli a lifelong resident of the Edgewater area passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Adam was born in Washington, DC on December 28, 1968 to Tito and Maria Mistichelli. He attended South River High School. Adam had two strong passions in life, cooking and cars. Over the years he has worked for La Fontaine Bleue and Mother's Peninsula Grille both in Glen Burnie, Chick and Ruth's in Annapolis as well as several other local restaurants. Adam also worked on cars in the area spending time at Jack the Greek in Annapolis. He was best known by his family and friends for replicating his mother's fried cauliflower recipe, as well as his pork chops, pasta and sauce. Adam is survived by his two daughters, Caty and Sierra Mistichelli both of Edgewater; his parents, Tito and Maria Mistichelli of Crognaleto, Italy; his siblings, John Mistichelli and his wife Noel of Cartersville, VA and Maria Mistichelli of Virginia Beach, VA. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Adam's life on Saturday, October 17 from 11 to 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, where a service will be held at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis. Online condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store