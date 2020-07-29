Addie May Hong, 92, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Addie was born on September 19, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Margaret and Walter Hood. She was a member of the Poplar Ridge Senior Club in Pasadena and the Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie and she enjoyed painting, crafting, and bowling. Addie is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, William L. Hong, Sr.; her beloved son, James W. Hong; her cherished grandchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Hood, Jeremiah Hong, Stefanie Hong, Nathaniel Hong, and Alicia (Christopher) Gibson; and her dear daughters-in-law, Karen Hood, Margaret Hong, and Elizabeth Hong. Addie was predeceased by her loving sons, Daniel Hood, Thomas Hong, and William Hong, Jr.; and her six dearest siblings. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Saturday, August 1, from 2 – 3 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held immediately to follow at 3 PM, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Addie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.