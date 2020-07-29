1/1
Addie May Hong
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Addie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Addie May Hong, 92, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Addie was born on September 19, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Margaret and Walter Hood. She was a member of the Poplar Ridge Senior Club in Pasadena and the Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie and she enjoyed painting, crafting, and bowling. Addie is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, William L. Hong, Sr.; her beloved son, James W. Hong; her cherished grandchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Hood, Jeremiah Hong, Stefanie Hong, Nathaniel Hong, and Alicia (Christopher) Gibson; and her dear daughters-in-law, Karen Hood, Margaret Hong, and Elizabeth Hong. Addie was predeceased by her loving sons, Daniel Hood, Thomas Hong, and William Hong, Jr.; and her six dearest siblings. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Saturday, August 1, from 2 – 3 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held immediately to follow at 3 PM, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Addie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved