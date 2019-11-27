Adelia Christine O'Neil, 75, a resident of Pasadena for 49 years and formerly of Dundalk, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. O'Neil was born November 13, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Hallet and Erma Davenport. She enjoyed shopping, especially at flea markets and yard sales. She loved fall, especially because Halloween was her favorite holiday. In addition to her parents, Mrs. O'Neil is preceded in death by her husband Martin O'Neil, Sr. and sister Joyce DiPangrazio. She is survived by her son Martin O'Neil, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Pasadena, daughter Kelly Ann Cremona-O'Neil and her husband James Agostinelli of Pasadena, brothers Ronald Davenport, Hallet Davenport, Milton "Mike" Davenport, sisters Loretta Davenport, Viola Powell, Carol Conroy, grandchildren Mark Aaron Cremona, Shelby Christine Ward, Kelsey Nicole O'Neil, Nicholas Anthony Cremona, Joseph F. Ward, Jr., and great grandchildren Dominic Joseph Ward and Anthony Joseph Ward. A viewing was held Tuesday, November 26th at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Services will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 am. Interment is private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019