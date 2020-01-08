Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Admiral Sylvester R. Foley (Ret.) USN Jr.. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM United States Naval Academy Chapel Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Admiral Sylvester Robert Foley, Jr., USN (Ret.) of Chester, MD passed away on December 31, 2019 at his home. He was 91. Born on September 19, 1928 in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Sylvester Robert Foley, Sr. and Gladys Foley. Bob was a graduate of the United States Naval academy in 1950 and served until 1985 when he retired as a four-star Admiral. He was a graduate of the Naval War College in 1968 and was a Distinguished Graduate of the Air War College. He served as Commander, US Seventh Fleet and Commander-in-Chief, US Pacific Fleet from 1982 to 1985. After retirement Bob served as President Ronald Regan's Assistant Secretary of Energy for Defense Programs. In 1988 he entered the private sector and was President of the Advanced Technology Group at ICF Kaiser Engineers. In 1991 he joined the Raytheon Company and served as vice president of marketing; president of Raytheon Japan and vice president of Asian operations. His time spent in Japan earned him one of their highest honors, recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun. Bob also earned the Navy Distinguished Service Medal; French Legion of Honor; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Order of the Cloud and Banner; Bob then went on to serve as a consultant to the Departments of Defense and Energy and was a member of President George W. Bush's energy transition team. He also went on to be appointed as the University of California's vice president for laboratory management in Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Lawrence Berkeley. He is survived by his wife Ellen K. Rogers Foley of Chester, MD; children Sylvester Foley, III (Peggy); Maureen Nunez (Bill); Brenda Gardner (Kevin); Christopher Foley (Lisa); step children Kathleen Farrell (Chuck); Kristin Kirkconnell; Bill Kirkconnell (Beckey); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen Foley. A service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD. Burial will follow in the United States Naval Academy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made online at

