Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM St. David of the King Church 1 New Village Rd Princeton Junction , NJ View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes "Aggie" Margaret Duran, also known as "Mom Mom" to her grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019, at the age of 70. She resided in Annapolis, Maryland ,but lived in Princeton Junction, New Jersey for many years. Agnes Margaret Murphy was born January 19, 1949 to Denis and Agnes Murphy in the Bronx, New York. She attended St. Helena's High School in the Bronx, followed by the Bellevue School of Nursing. She always loved her reunions with Bellevue graduates! She then attained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts at Fitchburg. Living a life dedicated to caring for others, Aggie worked as a nurse in several hospitals, as a school nurse, as well as a traveling nurse. She also worked as a nurse when her family moved to Puerto Rico in the 1970s, learning to speak Spanish to practice her craft. She even used her nursing skills on a mission trip to Peru. Anyone who met Aggie knew her incredible kindness and generosity. Affectionately referred to as "Saint Agnes" by some of her family, Aggie had only love to give. Aggie was selflessly devoted to her three children, Denis, Peter, and Katie, and her grandchildren, Sage, Allie, Charlotte, and Emerson. Her family will always treasure their most recent family trip this past summer, when Aggie brought all her children, their partners, and her grandchildren to visit Ireland and experience her Irish roots. They are so thankful for those precious memories. Aggie was a rock to her family and friends, and, above all, a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and daughter-in-law. She loved spending time with her extensive family and friends, and her loving partner, Jim Roberts. No one she met remained a stranger, and she had countless friends from all over the world; she kept in touch with so many of them over the years, including her best friend from childhood, Clare Flanagan. Always selfless, Aggie was a fabulous daughter-in-law to Margaret and Jose Duran, caring for them in their later years. Aggie traveled extensively during her life, including seeing much of Asia while living in Tokyo, Japan in the mid-2000s. She was a member of the Tokyo American Club and part of the Women's Group Charity Committee. She also visited Europe, South Africa, South America, Canada, and much of the United States. Of course, her favorite places were those where she could spend time with loved ones, including her beach home on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and Jim's ranch in Wyoming. She was a fabulous entertainer and chef, always hosting family gatherings and special holiday celebrations, and ensuring everyone was well-fed and well-loved. We will miss Aggie's bright light so very much. To honor her, please hug your loved ones and show kindness to a stranger. Aggie is survived by her three children and their spouses/partners, Denis Duran and Tomomi Fujita, Peter Michael and Lisa Duran, Katie Duran and George Laufenberg; her four grandchildren, Sage Duran, Charlotte and Emerson Laufenberg, and Allie Herrera; her partner, Jim Roberts, his children/grandchildren and spouses/partners, Jaime Roberts, Eric Roberts and James Catlin, Sara and Todd Boehm, and their children, Ginny, Emily, Jack, and Matthew Boehm; her former spouse Peter Duran; her in-laws, Pat Duran, Michael Duran and Phyllis Scordo-Duran; her nephews, Jordan Duran, Spencer Duran and fiancée Margaret Dexter; her niece, Lindsey Sberna and husband Nicholas Sberna, and their children, Hadley and Griffin Sberna. She is preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Murphy, her father, Denis Murphy, her mother-in-law, Margaret Duran, and her father-in-law, Jose Duran. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. David of the King Church, 1 New Village Rd., Princeton Junction, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Aggie's name to the International Rescue Committee.

Agnes "Aggie" Margaret Duran, also known as "Mom Mom" to her grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019, at the age of 70. She resided in Annapolis, Maryland ,but lived in Princeton Junction, New Jersey for many years. Agnes Margaret Murphy was born January 19, 1949 to Denis and Agnes Murphy in the Bronx, New York. She attended St. Helena's High School in the Bronx, followed by the Bellevue School of Nursing. She always loved her reunions with Bellevue graduates! She then attained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts at Fitchburg. Living a life dedicated to caring for others, Aggie worked as a nurse in several hospitals, as a school nurse, as well as a traveling nurse. She also worked as a nurse when her family moved to Puerto Rico in the 1970s, learning to speak Spanish to practice her craft. She even used her nursing skills on a mission trip to Peru. Anyone who met Aggie knew her incredible kindness and generosity. Affectionately referred to as "Saint Agnes" by some of her family, Aggie had only love to give. Aggie was selflessly devoted to her three children, Denis, Peter, and Katie, and her grandchildren, Sage, Allie, Charlotte, and Emerson. Her family will always treasure their most recent family trip this past summer, when Aggie brought all her children, their partners, and her grandchildren to visit Ireland and experience her Irish roots. They are so thankful for those precious memories. Aggie was a rock to her family and friends, and, above all, a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and daughter-in-law. She loved spending time with her extensive family and friends, and her loving partner, Jim Roberts. No one she met remained a stranger, and she had countless friends from all over the world; she kept in touch with so many of them over the years, including her best friend from childhood, Clare Flanagan. Always selfless, Aggie was a fabulous daughter-in-law to Margaret and Jose Duran, caring for them in their later years. Aggie traveled extensively during her life, including seeing much of Asia while living in Tokyo, Japan in the mid-2000s. She was a member of the Tokyo American Club and part of the Women's Group Charity Committee. She also visited Europe, South Africa, South America, Canada, and much of the United States. Of course, her favorite places were those where she could spend time with loved ones, including her beach home on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and Jim's ranch in Wyoming. She was a fabulous entertainer and chef, always hosting family gatherings and special holiday celebrations, and ensuring everyone was well-fed and well-loved. We will miss Aggie's bright light so very much. To honor her, please hug your loved ones and show kindness to a stranger. Aggie is survived by her three children and their spouses/partners, Denis Duran and Tomomi Fujita, Peter Michael and Lisa Duran, Katie Duran and George Laufenberg; her four grandchildren, Sage Duran, Charlotte and Emerson Laufenberg, and Allie Herrera; her partner, Jim Roberts, his children/grandchildren and spouses/partners, Jaime Roberts, Eric Roberts and James Catlin, Sara and Todd Boehm, and their children, Ginny, Emily, Jack, and Matthew Boehm; her former spouse Peter Duran; her in-laws, Pat Duran, Michael Duran and Phyllis Scordo-Duran; her nephews, Jordan Duran, Spencer Duran and fiancée Margaret Dexter; her niece, Lindsey Sberna and husband Nicholas Sberna, and their children, Hadley and Griffin Sberna. She is preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Murphy, her father, Denis Murphy, her mother-in-law, Margaret Duran, and her father-in-law, Jose Duran. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. David of the King Church, 1 New Village Rd., Princeton Junction, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Aggie's name to the International Rescue Committee. Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close