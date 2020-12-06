1/1
Agnes Edna Murray
Agnes Edna Murray, 73, of Annapolis, MD passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A public visitation is being held on Tuesday, December 8 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 10 am until the start of her funeral service at 11 am. In person attendance is limited due to Covid19, but funeral services will be livestreamed. To watch the livestream, view Agnes' tribute page on the funeral home website. Burial will immediately follow at Bestgate Memorial Park.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
DEC
8
Burial
Bestgate Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
